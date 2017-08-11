Four Headstones Knocked Down In Cemetery Accident

A three-day old fence and four headstones were damaged at Saint Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, about 4.5 miles south of Steinbach, last week Thursday.

Steinbach RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says at about 12:10 p.m. last week Thursday a 77-year-old male driver from Grunthal fell asleep at the wheel, drove through the fence of the cemetery, and struck several headstones, damaging them.

Father Oris of the church in Sarto says the entire fence was installed at a cost of $7,000 and to restore the headstones is estimated at $2,500. He adds there was also one grave marker which was dragged about 50 feet from its original spot. Father Oris says the costs are being covered by Manitoba Public Insurance.

Staff Sergeant Laninga says the driver has been charged with driving carelessly under the Highway Traffic Act.

The cemetery is over 100 years old.