Food Truck Fair A Success At Community Plaza

The last weekly Food Truck Fair at the Community Plaza in Steinbach was held Thursday.

City of Steinbach spokesperson Heather Chambers Ewen says the event was organized this year as part of Canada 150 celebrations and adds the event went well and she was happy to see friends, family, and co-workers enjoy themselves.

"This is our first year, we kind of put out the calling to food trucks," notes Chambers Ewen. "So, we took on anyone that could come out and fill our space and try to make sure there was enough variety for everyone."

Classic Car-B-Que owner Ruth Bauer says she hopes to see the fair again next year. "I think it's been excellent. It's been a great way to get people to come out once a week and just enjoy some food outdoors."

Bauer adds she would like to see the fair every Thursday throughout the entire summer.

Tia Maria owner Maria Reimer says it's been a fantastic July for her food truck as well. "We've got a big crowd every single Thursday and everybody seems to be very happy."

Reimer notes she would like to see the fair run longer than one month and hopes to see it back again next year.

Chambers Ewen says this year's event was in combination with Canada 150, and the City will look into whether or not this event will continue next year.