First Community Market Brings Many To La Broquerie

There was a total of 27 vendors at the first Entrepreneurial Biz Camp and Community Market in La Broquerie.

CDC projects officer Richard Turenne says there were 17 campers, which is a record high in the four years the camp has been running in La Broquerie, and ten community vendors. Turenne notes the CDC wanted to build onto the success of the camp and opened it up to a variety of vendors from arts and crafts to a caterer and local entrepreneurs.

"The board is treating this as a pilot project," says Turenne. "We don't want to jump in head first; put our feet in, see how the water is and if there's success and we see there's a need for it, then as part of our mandate to help support local entrepreneurs, it becomes a twice a year event and grow after that."

Turenne notes this is a good start and if the board decides to continue holding markets in La Broquerie, he would like to see more vendors and a greater variety of products available for the community.