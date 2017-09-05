Firefighters Respond To Downed Line Behind Chicken Chef

DFSM (Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine) the French school division in Manitoba, will have an increase in students this fall. Serge Bisson is the secretary-treasurer for the division. He says the…
Steinbach RCMP report they responded to two serious cases of domestic assault over the weekend. Officers were called to the Lilac Resort, just east of Ste. Anne, shortly before 11:00 Saturday night.…
Millions and millions of dollars worth of crops are being combined here in southeastern Manitoba these days as farmers reap the rewards of their hard work. A farm economist says all of us should take…
Enrollment growth is expected to continue this year in the Seine River School Division. Classes begin Wednesday. Superintendent Mike Borgfjord says they are projecting a small increase from last…
A suspicious person on Main Street was reported to Steinbach RCMP at 3:05 Monday morning. RCMP say they located the female who initially provided a false name but was visually identified by police…
Summer camp looked a little different for one Grunthal youth. Carson Bourgeois is going into Grade 12 this fall and spent a week in August at the RCMP Depot Camp in Regina. Bourgeois says only 32…
The dog handler for Steinbach RCMP says it is an absolute treat to see Enzo at work. Enzo is a police dog. The German Shepherd will turn six years old this month. Enzo and Constable Garfield…
The campus at Steinbach Bible College will come alive Monday as the summer break ends. It's back to school for students. SBC President Rob Reimer says students who are in dorm will arrive during the…
Impaired driving is believed to be a factor in a two vehicle collision which sent a woman from Steinbach and Beausejour to hospital. Around four o'clock Saturday afternoon, RCMP received a report of…
RCMP are looking for an individual after a rollover last week. On Sunday last week, just before 10 p.m., there was a single vehicle rollover on Highway 302, approximately five kilometres south of…
Steinbach RCMP are looking for information after a number of trees were cut down on a private property along Road 47 East in the RM of Ste. Anne between August 23 and last week Friday. If you have…
"Without volunteers, communities would look pretty bleak." Those are the words of Lisa Baldwin as she explains the vital role that volunteers play in our communities. Baldwin is Manager of Recreation…
A local man says his life depends on blood donations. Bernie Dueck says he receives an infusion of antibodies, made from the by-product of 1,000 blood donations, every four weeks due to an immune…
Organizers of Le St. Malo Street Bash were pleased with Saturday’s turnout and are hoping to make the event an annual celebration. Francois Lambert says St. Malo hasn’t had any sort of summer…
It is something entirely new for Fernwood Place and Linden Place in Steinbach. David Driedger, Chief Executive Officer for Steinbach Housing Inc. says for the first time ever, those two seniors…