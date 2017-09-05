Firefighters Respond To Downed Line Behind Chicken Chef

Steinbach Fire Department was called to the back of 365 Main Street Tuesday afternoon in Steinbach after a semi truck caught an overhead line.



Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called to the rear of Chicken Chef. Upon arrival, they learned the truck driver decided to call 911 because he was uncertain whether it was a hydro line he had pulled down. It ended up being an Internet line.

"The truck driver did the right thing," says Reimer. "Stay in the truck, that way if it was hydro, he kept himself safe till we could confirm it was all good, which it was."

Reimer says there were no injuries. He notes in a situation like this, they would only evacuate the restaurant if the line had been arcing on the ground close to the building. Even if it had been a hydro line, he says they would probably just have put up a barricade in the back.

"There is usually no danger of fire to the building unless the line is actually hitting the building," he explains.

The owner of Chicken Chef says it is business as usual tonight, even though they are now without Internet service for taking orders.

Meanwhile, Reimer says it appears that Internet line had started dropping recently. He says the transport driver stated he has backed into that spot many times and never had a problem until today.