Firefighters Rescue Dog From Culvert

Several firefighters from La Broquerie helped rescue a dog late Tuesday evening.

Fire Chief Al Nadeau says they got the call for a dog stuck in a culvert shortly before eleven o'clock. It happened off Provincial Road 302, about two miles north of La Broquerie.

Nadeau says they arrived on scene to discover the dog wasn't physically stuck.

"It's an older dog," he says. "It went in there and then it didn't have the energy to come out again."

Nadeau says they quickly assessed the situation and deemed it safe to send a firefighter in for the rescue. He notes because it was a clean culvert and had no water, they decided to take a chance.

Nadeau says a rookie firefighter who happened to be the smallest of those present, drew the assignment of crawling into the culvert. It was only 18 inches wide but 40 feet long.

The dog did not exit willingly and Nadeau says it had to be pushed out. But after the hour long ordeal, they were able to reunite the unharmed dog with its owner.