Firefighters Called To House Fire Near Kleefeld

Black smoke was seen wafting out of a house southwest of Kleefeld Tuesday afternoon.

John Schroeder, District Fire Chief for Kleefeld says they were called to a structure fire shortly after 4 pm. Schroeder explains a homeowner living along Road 32 North came home and upon opening the door, noticed black smoke inside. They closed the doors and dialed 911.

Schroeder says because of the nature of the call, Grunthal Fire was called for assistance. When firefighters arrived on scene they walked into a house filled with black smoke and noticed a small fire inside. It was quickly extinguished.

As of 4:45 pm a cause had not been determined and Schroeder did not yet know the extent of damage.

He says there were no injuries.