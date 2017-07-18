Fire In Steinbach Prompts Reminder

A fire in Steinbach Monday night has prompted the fire department to issue a reminder. Assistant Deputy Chief Mike Penner says they were called to a construction site in the vicinity of 135 Grandview Drive in the southwest corner of the city at about 7:30 p.m.

"A building contractor was burning some leftover building materials and construction debris. There was some plastic that was burning and some wood. The neighbour was concerned that no one was watching it. There were two piles that were burning, one on each side of the driveway in the front yard. In the City of Steinbach that is not allowed. The only burning you can do in Steinbach is in a contained fire pit in your back yard for your enjoyment. You can't burn garbage, you can't burn construction debris like he was doing."

He adds the fire was quickly extinguished and there was no damage to property.