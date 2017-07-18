Fire In Steinbach Prompts Reminder

The Mayor of Tache says opening the splash park in Lorette is taking longer than expected. Back in spring, Robert Rivard reported they needed to fix a leaky pipe and replace a pump. But Rivard says…
Steinbach RCMP are investigating a break-in at the Co-op Store in La Broquerie. Police say they were notified on Saturday that the front door of the store had been ripped off of its hinges. They add…
Manitoba Hydro crews continue to work along Highway 52 as they string conductor line for the Bipole III project. This work is done with the assistance of a helicopter, although work is dependent upon…
The power is out this morning for some residents in the vicinity of Lumber Avenue in Steinbach. Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse says that's the result of a pole fire. He adds they got the alarm at 4:43…
Steinbach RCMP report they caught a drunk driver Friday evening with a blood-alcohol level three times above the legal limit. Officers stopped a car on the Trans-Canada Highway just after 11:00 p.m.…
2016 was a record year for single-family home sales throughout the Winnipeg Realtors Market, which includes Steinbach. And if the first six months of this year are any indication, 2017 could be a…
The Finance Minister of Manitoba says legalizing recreational marijuana to generate revenue is short-sighted. Cameron Friesen recently returned from the Federal Finance Ministers meeting in Ottawa…
RCMP are trying to connect a young child with her family in Steinbach. Constable Forest Machek says the girl walked away from her home Monday morning and couldn't find her way back. "This morning at…
Manitobans are getting better at recycling beverage containers. Ken Friesen of Steinbach is executive director of the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association. He says the recovery of…
A resident of Hanover appeared before Council Wednesday requesting permission to operate a dog breeding kennel with a maximum of seven dogs. Joel and Andrea Reimer live on Road 25N, southwest of…
The National Energy Board is looking for participants in their Federal Environmental Assessment Process in regards to the Manitoba Minnesota Transmission Project. Spokesperson Marc Drolet says there…
The Lorette Fire Department attended a house fire approximately six kilometres west of Lorette early Saturday morning. Tache Fire Chief Allan Rau says they received a residential fire call shortly…
The national frog jumping championship made its debut in St. Pierre 47 years ago and it's still being celebrated today. Frog Follies artistic coordinator Barney Morin says when Queen Elizabeth came…
Some landowners continue to be unhappy about the Bipole III project, which is scheduled to start conductor line stringing along Highway 52 Friday. Manitoba Hydro property representative Marc Wankling…
Steinbach RCMP are searching for information regarding medication that was stolen from a parked vehicle. RCMP says on Saturday, July 15th they were advised that 180 Hydromorphone pills and 90…