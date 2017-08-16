Fire early Wednesday morning in Steinbach has a left a family without a home. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they got the alarm at 1:44 a.m. for Aspen Grove Mobile Home Park where there was dryer on fire in a mobile home.

"The guys had to take a door out and once they opened that up, there was fire in the trailer. So they were right on top of it and able to extinguish it pretty quickly. There was a husband and wife and two children in the trailer but they got out prior to our arrival and also, I believe two pets. They were all staying outside near the vehicles."

Reimer adds firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and kept structural damage to a minimum. But he says there is extensive smoke damage so the trailer is not habitable. He's not sure whether the mobile home can be salvaged adding that is up to the insurance company.

"The fire really didn't advance far but there was so much smoke damage, and it's a very plastic smoke in trailers like that, so it's pretty putrid. I'm sure they're not going to be able to do much with the contents until they talk to the insurance company. And, when it comes to trailers, I'm not 100% sure what they're going to do there but it'll be an extensive loss for a house trailer."