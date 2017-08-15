×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

2017 08 la b fireA baler was destroyed by fire Monday night in the RM of La Broquerie. Fire Captain Darren Dundas says they got the alarm just after 9:00 p.m. for a field located five miles south of La Broquerie and two miles west, near Carriere Road. He adds quick action by the farmer kept damage to a minimum.

"He pulled the tractor away before the tractor actually lit on fire. The baler burned down. It sounds like it was a mechanical failure, a bearing failed (and overheated)."

There were no injuries. Dundas adds they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the field.

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

Early Harvest Results Very Promising

The harvest got underway in the southeast over the weekend with a handful of fields being combined. Brian Dueck of Seine River Seed Farm at Ste. Anne took off a 100 acre field of two-row barley and…
2017 08 la b fire

Fire Destroys Baler

A baler was destroyed by fire Monday night in the RM of La Broquerie. Fire Captain Darren Dundas says they got the alarm just after 9:00 p.m. for a field located five miles south of La Broquerie and…

New Recycling Program Coming To Hanover

The Hanover municipality have taken advantage of an annual Waste Reduction and Recycling (WRAR) grant which will help bring a new recycling cart program to residents. Reeve Stan Toews says this new…

Chili Cook Off Winners Have Won Before

The winners of the Canadian Chili Cook Off finals over the weekend at the Kleefeld Honey Festival are not new to winning. Gord Meneer, a spokesperson for the festival, which hosts the cook off, tells…

Crash Slows Traffic In Mitchell

Steinbach emergency crews were called to a two vehicle crash in Mitchell Monday afternoon. The call came down shortly before three o'clock. Fire Chief Kel Toews says one of the vehicles was coming…

Police Suspect Alcohol A Factor In Motorcycle Collision In Steinbach

RCMP have released a little more information regarding a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Steinbach Friday night. It happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Mckenzie Avenue at the intersection…

Stuartburn Gets Funding For Vita Lagoon Upgrade

The RM of Stuartburn has received some significant government grants to help upgrade the Vita lagoon. Chief Administrative Officer Lucie Maynard explains that one of their three lagoon cells has been…

Hylife Centre Scheduled For Repairs

The Hylife Centre in La Broquerie is slated for repairs. Reeve Lewis Weiss says the first part of the repairs includes general maintenance to the ice plant. He notes after a certain number of hours…

Seine/Rat River Conservation District Looking For Water Retention Areas

The District Manager of the Seine/Rat River Conservation District is pleased to see more municipalities are paying to have Lidar scans done. Lidar stands for light detection and ranging and is a…
rcmp hat

Police Request Tips On Incidents In Steinbach, Mitchell And RM of Ste. Anne

Steinbach RCMP are asking for tips regarding several incidents in recent weeks. A bike trailer/stroller was stolen from a residence along Parkview Crescent between August 4th and 10th. Then, between…
rcmp1

Three Domestic Assaults Sunday

Steinbach RCMP report they responded to three domestic assaults on Sunday. The first incident was reported at 12:22 a.m. and is still under investigation. Then at 2:22 a.m. they were called to a…

Horse Entries On Par At Richer Roughstock Rodeo

A Richer Roughstock Rodeo committee member says everything went well with the implementation of a mandatory Coggins test. Marty Pitura says the entry numbers were on par with previous years, noting…

Kleefeld Honey Festival Gaining Momentum

The Kleefeld Honey Festival has seen a complete turn around over the last few years. That according to organizer Gord Meneer. The Kleefeld Honey Festival is on this weekend and Meneer notes with the…

Census Data Shows A High Percentage Of Married People In The Southeast

Recently released data from the 2016 census shows the percentage of people over the age of 15 that are married in the Rural Municipality of Hanover is significantly higher than the national average.…
2013 05 heat

Heat Advisory In Effect

With daytime temperatures near 30 until Tuesday, a heat advisory has been put into place by the province. Health minister Kelvin Goertzen says he wants to remind Manitobans to take precautions to…

Province Hires Consulting Firm To Create P3 Framework For School Construction

The Manitoba government has selected KPMG LLC to develop a Public Private Partnership (P3) business case for future construction of schools in the province, Premier Brian Pallister and Education and…

Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision On McKenzie

Steinbach emergency crews attended a collision between a car and a motorcycle around 10 p.m. Friday. Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse says the collision took place at the corner of Biscayne Drive and…

CanFire Challenges Chinese Company In Fireworks Competition

A former Steinbach resident is raving about the fireworks competition last weekend in Moosomin, Saskatchewan. Vern Toews, who now lives in Winnipeg, is a choreographer for CanFire Pyrotechnics which…

Out Of Town Best Place To View Perseids Meteor Shower

The annual Perseids meteor shower will be at its peak Saturday night. Local skywatcher Ken McAllister says the Perseids meteor shower is the remnants of comet Swift-Tuttle and, as the earth passes…
2017 02 blumenort3

Hanover Getting Finances In Order For Blumenort Fire Hall

A borrowing by-law for the construction and equipping of the new Blumenort Fire Hall has been given first reading. Reeve Stan Toews says there was one complaint from a resident who wanted to make…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

Two Vehicle Collision Just North Of Steinbach

Out With the Old, In With The New

Four Headstones Knocked Down In Cemetery Accident

Train Derails North of Dominion City

Youth Job Centers In The Southeast Reporting A Good Year

RCMP Looking For Missing Youth

Boaters Urged To Double Check Safety Equipment

Collision On Highway 52 At Blatz Road - UPDATE

$10,000 Raised At Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day

Richer Roughstock Rodeo Enforcing New Protocol On Swamp Fever

Disaster Funding Assistance Approved For La Broquerie

Dairy Queen CEO Visits Steinbach For Miracle Treat Day

Niverville Receives $1.25 Million For New Well Bank

New Hwy #12 Intersection To Be Identical To The One At Clearsprings

Today House Seeing An Increase In The Use Of Its Services

Rebuilding Joachim Street From The Ground Up

Manitoba Boasts Lowest Unemployment Rate in Canada

Steinbach Mennonite Church Making Fresh Start

"We Have An Increasingly Diverse Community"

Missing Girl Found

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Southern Health-Santé Sud, QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services will be moving to the Bethesda Primary Care Centre

10 August 2017 9:00 am

Bethesda Primary Care Centre, Steinbach





Summer Arts Day Camp - Disney

14 August 2017 9:00 am - 18 August 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Pioneer Day Camp

14 August 2017 10:00 am - 18 August 2017 4:00 pm

Mennonite Heritage Village, Steinbach





Login