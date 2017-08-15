Fire Destroys Baler

A baler was destroyed by fire Monday night in the RM of La Broquerie. Fire Captain Darren Dundas says they got the alarm just after 9:00 p.m. for a field located five miles south of La Broquerie and two miles west, near Carriere Road. He adds quick action by the farmer kept damage to a minimum.

"He pulled the tractor away before the tractor actually lit on fire. The baler burned down. It sounds like it was a mechanical failure, a bearing failed (and overheated)."

There were no injuries. Dundas adds they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the field.