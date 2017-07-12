Financial Adviser Says No Need To Panic Over Bank Of Canada Rate Increase

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

A financial adviser in Steinbach says the first increase in the Bank of Canada rate in seven years is nothing to worry about. The central bank upped its overnight rate by a quarter-point Wednesday to .75 percent. Owen Reimer of Steinbach Financial says the change should have little impact on your finances.

2016 07 owen reimerOwen Reimer"We've had really, really low rates for a very long time. I don't necessarily think it's time to panic or run to the hills. But it's a good time to take a look at your finances, make sure things are in order, maybe plan to have a safety net, like a three to maybe six-month safety net on your expenses so that, if things get a little tighter, you have some breathing room."

Reimer adds it's also a good time to talk to your lender and have a plan in place because there is a good chance that interest rates will gradually rise over the coming years. He says there's no hurry to lock in a variable rate mortgage but it's a good time to ask questions.

"Maybe talk to their lender and ask some questions to see if that's a better fit for them if they're in a variable (rate mortgage). Just take a look at your borrowing and make sure you don't have too much debt because there will probably be some more increases over the next few years just to make sure we don't get into a hyper-inflation scenario like the early eighties."

The Bank of Canada says it increased the interest rate because of the country's strong growth this year.

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

Road Safety Play Park Benefits From Community Support

Construction is nearing completion on a new road safety play park at Steinbach Family Resource Centre. Executive Director Vicki Olatundun says they are also putting in a new meeting room for some of…
2016 07 owen reimer

Financial Adviser Says No Need To Panic Over Bank Of Canada Rate Increase

A financial adviser in Steinbach says the first increase in the Bank of Canada rate in seven years is nothing to worry about. The central bank upped its overnight rate by a quarter-point Wednesday to…

Missing Thompson Man Believed To Be In Blumenort-Steinbach Area

A missing Thompson man is believed to be in the Blumenort-Steinbach area. Thompson RCMP says just before 11:30 a.m. on July 1 they were notified of an abandoned vehicle parked near the Miles Hart…

Six Occupants Involved In Two Vehicle Collision

A two-vehicle crash reduced the flow of traffic on Highway 12 in front of Superstore in the southbound lanes for about 45 minutes around noon Tuesday. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy chief Ron…

Niverville Resident Starts Petition To Pursue Independent Police Department

Over 350 Niverville residents have signed a petition calling for town council to conduct a study to determine if an independent police department would be feasible for Niverville. Lindsay Unrau and…

Storm Blasts Tolstoi Area

Rain gauge showing almost 3 inches. An intense thunderstorm hit parts of southeastern Manitoba along the U.S. border Tuesday night. The Tolstoi area got almost three inches of rain along with…

Steinbach Revised Annexation Plan Approved By Municipal Board

The Manitoba Municipal Board has approved Steinbach's revised annexation plan. The Board has issued its decision following a June 7th hearing that was called after the city's original proposal for a…

Mayor Okay With Steinbach Ranking On Best Cities To Live List

Steinbach ranks 132nd on the list of best places to live in Canada in a ranking by MoneySense magazine. The ranking takes into account things like the economy, home affordability, taxes, services,…

Steinbach Food Bank To Be Expanded

Southeast Helping Hands in Steinbach is going ahead with an expansion. Hank Klassen, who chairs the board of the food bank, says they have finally received approval of their plans from the city and…

A New BMX Track Being Built At A.D. Penner Park

Visitors to A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach may have noticed a lot of work being done between baseball diamond #2 and the pond. Russ Dyck is the Head of Steinbach Parks and Recreation. He says the City…
2016 04 judy klassen

Klassen Quits Liberal Leadership Race

Liberal MLA Judy Klassen of Steinbach has dropped out of the Manitoba Liberal leadership race. Klassen has thrown her support behind fellow MLA Cindy Lamoureux.

You're Going The Wrong Way!

A young motorist made a wrong turn in Steinbach early Tuesday morning and ended up getting his car hung up on a small pole. Steinbach RCMP received the call at 2:30 am. Police say the 17-year-old…

Stop Sign Marred With Graffiti In Steinbach

Graffiti defaced one of the stop signs at the intersection of Barkman Avenue and Second Street in Steinbach. Randy Reimer, head of Public Works in Steinbach says vandalism seems to go in spurts with…

One Taken To Hospital After Early Evening Crash

Two vehicles collided at the four-way intersection just west of Highway 12 on Park Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Steinbach Fire assistant chief Russ Reimer says one vehicle was travelling…

Highway Construction Season Has Started

Motorists can expect delays along several highways in the region in the coming weeks. Larry Halayko is Executive Director of Construction and Maintenance with Manitoba Infrastructure. He says crews…
chris goertzen1 2014 05

AMM President Concerned Over Proposed Hydro Rate Increase

The president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities has written a letter to the Public Utilities Board expressing concern over Manitoba Hydro's five-year rate hike proposal. Hydro has…

Credit Unions Ordered To Not Use 'Bank' Terminology

The Steinbach Credit Union, along with credit unions across Canada, have been ordered to stop using the terms 'bank', 'banker', and 'banking'. That decision was announced on June 30 by the Office of…

Local Crops Making Good Progress

A spokesperson for Henervic Farms in the Randolph/Kleefeld area says crops are continuing to do well. Ed Peters says it has been a decent growing season so far except for a bit of excess water from a…

Steinbach Man Killed In Crash

Two men are dead following a crash along Highway 75 Monday morning. At approximately 7:40 am, St.Pierre RCMP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 75 at Provincial Road 247, east of La Salle. A…

Drivers Encouraged To Continue Being Cautious Around Schools

The 30 km/hr school zones are no longer in effect during the months of July and August. However, Steinbach RCMP Sergeant Joanne Ryll says it's the responsibility of everyone to be mindful of their…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login