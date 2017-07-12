Financial Adviser Says No Need To Panic Over Bank Of Canada Rate Increase

Rain gauge showing almost 3 inches. An intense thunderstorm hit parts of southeastern Manitoba along the U.S. border Tuesday night. The Tolstoi area got almost three inches of rain along with…
The Manitoba Municipal Board has approved Steinbach's revised annexation plan. The Board has issued its decision following a June 7th hearing that was called after the city's original proposal for a…
Steinbach ranks 132nd on the list of best places to live in Canada in a ranking by MoneySense magazine. The ranking takes into account things like the economy, home affordability, taxes, services,…
Southeast Helping Hands in Steinbach is going ahead with an expansion. Hank Klassen, who chairs the board of the food bank, says they have finally received approval of their plans from the city and…
Visitors to A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach may have noticed a lot of work being done between baseball diamond #2 and the pond. Russ Dyck is the Head of Steinbach Parks and Recreation. He says the City…
Liberal MLA Judy Klassen of Steinbach has dropped out of the Manitoba Liberal leadership race. Klassen has thrown her support behind fellow MLA Cindy Lamoureux.
A young motorist made a wrong turn in Steinbach early Tuesday morning and ended up getting his car hung up on a small pole. Steinbach RCMP received the call at 2:30 am. Police say the 17-year-old…
Graffiti defaced one of the stop signs at the intersection of Barkman Avenue and Second Street in Steinbach. Randy Reimer, head of Public Works in Steinbach says vandalism seems to go in spurts with…
Two vehicles collided at the four-way intersection just west of Highway 12 on Park Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Steinbach Fire assistant chief Russ Reimer says one vehicle was travelling…
Motorists can expect delays along several highways in the region in the coming weeks. Larry Halayko is Executive Director of Construction and Maintenance with Manitoba Infrastructure. He says crews…
The president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities has written a letter to the Public Utilities Board expressing concern over Manitoba Hydro's five-year rate hike proposal. Hydro has…
The Steinbach Credit Union, along with credit unions across Canada, have been ordered to stop using the terms 'bank', 'banker', and 'banking'. That decision was announced on June 30 by the Office of…
A spokesperson for Henervic Farms in the Randolph/Kleefeld area says crops are continuing to do well. Ed Peters says it has been a decent growing season so far except for a bit of excess water from a…
Two men are dead following a crash along Highway 75 Monday morning. At approximately 7:40 am, St.Pierre RCMP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 75 at Provincial Road 247, east of La Salle. A…
The 30 km/hr school zones are no longer in effect during the months of July and August. However, Steinbach RCMP Sergeant Joanne Ryll says it's the responsibility of everyone to be mindful of their…