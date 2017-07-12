Financial Adviser Says No Need To Panic Over Bank Of Canada Rate Increase

A financial adviser in Steinbach says the first increase in the Bank of Canada rate in seven years is nothing to worry about. The central bank upped its overnight rate by a quarter-point Wednesday to .75 percent. Owen Reimer of Steinbach Financial says the change should have little impact on your finances.

Owen Reimer"We've had really, really low rates for a very long time. I don't necessarily think it's time to panic or run to the hills. But it's a good time to take a look at your finances, make sure things are in order, maybe plan to have a safety net, like a three to maybe six-month safety net on your expenses so that, if things get a little tighter, you have some breathing room."

Reimer adds it's also a good time to talk to your lender and have a plan in place because there is a good chance that interest rates will gradually rise over the coming years. He says there's no hurry to lock in a variable rate mortgage but it's a good time to ask questions.

"Maybe talk to their lender and ask some questions to see if that's a better fit for them if they're in a variable (rate mortgage). Just take a look at your borrowing and make sure you don't have too much debt because there will probably be some more increases over the next few years just to make sure we don't get into a hyper-inflation scenario like the early eighties."

The Bank of Canada says it increased the interest rate because of the country's strong growth this year.