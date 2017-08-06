Filling Our Stomachs To Help Fill Others

Farm Credit Canada put on a barbecue in support of Southeast Helping Hands as part of their Drive Away Hunger Campaign this past Friday.

Senior Account Manager with FCC Wayde Nerbas says during the parade they collected fifteen hundred pounds of food and raised approximately $3,000 at the barbecue. He explains their initiative.

"This is part of our Drive Away Hunger Campaign, it's been running since 2004 and every year we like to generate awareness and food for the local food banks. Southeast Helping Hands is one of the bigger ones we support but when we go out in October we actually end hitting nine different food banks in southeast Manitoba. It's all for the cause, it's all to raise awareness. We have hungry people in this country and we just want to make a difference."

Nerbas adds the goal of their campaign is to relieve some of the pressure on food banks to go out and collect foods so they can focus on raising awareness and other programs they're running. he notes schools are a key part of the process.

"In fall we're going to fire up the trucks and the trailers and we're going to go around to 25 different schools. Last year we picked up 80,000 pounds, which in some of those nine food banks that we hit, some of them are full."

Creative Print All held their annual pie eating contest as part of the barbecue. Eleven contestants from different businesses in town participated and raised money for Southeast Helping Hands as well.

Nerbas says this couldn't be done without the immense support from the community. "This is probably the best turnout we've had, The weather cooperated which is exactly what we ordered and Steinbach came out in drove. We are all here to serve today and just try to make a difference in this world."

All money and food collected went to Southeast Helping Hands.