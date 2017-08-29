Field Fire South Of Sarto

Harvesting equipment is a common sight this week in southeastern Manitoba as we have had a return to warm, drier weather. Earl Bargen is the provincial Farm Production Adviser in Steinbach. He says…
Two vehicles crashed two-and-a-half miles south of Highway 52 on Ekron-Oswald Road around 3:30 Monday afternoon. La Broquerie captain Darren Dundas explains a car rear-ended a CO-OP fuel truck and it…
The Grunthal Fire Department was called to a grass fire Monday afternoon northeast of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called to Road 30 East and 30 North shortly after one…
Movie crews work to set up the 'How It Ends' filming area Monday morning. Extras were asked to meet at Steinbach Mennonite Church while semi trucks, RCMP vehicles, and Manitoba Hydro trucks gathered…
Thousands of dollars were raised for two local charities Saturday night. Spokesperson Dorinda Penner says the Roots Benefit Concert raised money for ROC Eastman and Today House, two local charities…
A car parked at Clearspring Centre had fuel leaking from the gas tank Monday afternoon. Steinbach Fire was called to the scene shortly before 3:00 and assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says the…
Police are asking public assistance to identify a male caught on camera at the service station in Marchand on the evening of Saturday, August 12th. If you know the identity of this person, please…
Steinbach RCMP say two males are facing weapons' charges following an incident Friday evening. Officers stopped a vehicle on Provincial Road 302, just north of La Broquerie, at 10:28 p.m. They seized…
Same request, same result. That is what Hanover Reeve Stan Toews says has happened to their request for a speed limit reduction in the community of Kleefeld. Toews notes the speed limit along College…
A 15-year-old girl was stabbed at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church in Winkler Sunday afternoon. The female youth was located by Winkler police at approximately 1:00 p.m, suffering from multiple stab…
The District Manager of the Seine/Rat River Conservation District is expecting issues like localized flooding to get a lot more attention through a consultation process announced last week by the…
The Richer Community Club has received a $20,000 grant from Farm Credit Canada to develop a permanent rodeo arena. Pat Stolwyk, President of the Richer Roughstock Rodeo, says this is huge for the…
Every Eastman Raiders football team gets to play a home game this Sunday as part of their annual Raiders Day. Eastman Raiders President Sean Walsh says it is fitting to have Raiders Day this Sunday…
Officials with Eden Health Care Services in Winkler are applauding the new health deal that was reached on the weekend between Manitoba and the federal government. Under the agreement, Manitoba will…
Changing trends have caused the Steinbach Arts Council to offer some new programming this year. Cindi Rempel Patrick is the Chief Creative Officer. She says one new direction they are moving in…