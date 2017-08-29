Field Fire South Of Sarto

Firefighters from Grunthal and Kleefeld are battling a brush fire south of Sarto.



Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says a baler caught fire, which sparked a field fire and eventually a brush fire. As of four o'clock, Wiebe guessed at least sixty acres was burning off Road 31 East, two and a half miles south of Sarto.

The owner of the tractor says it could be that a spark from their equipment moving over a rock was enough to set off the fire.

"There's a fair number of residences on this section," says Wiebe. "Right now nothing's in danger."

He feels they have a very good buffer zone between the fire and residences.



Wiebe says thankfully the winds are light today, which is helping their cause. But he says it is extremely dry which means fire can move quickly. He notes if they can not contain it before it gets into the swamp it could double in size.



He adds there was a major fire in that area three or four years ago.