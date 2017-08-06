Fernwood Place Residents Dealing With A/C Breakdown

68 of the 136 units at Fernwood Place in Steinbach have been affected by an air conditioning breakdown.

Havengroup CEO David Driedger says the 35-year-old unit broke down in late June and, after a review, a best-scenario approach was decided upon and the board gave approval to fund the over $100,000 project to replace the entire system. He notes there is a wait period of eight-weeks while the new unit is being constructed.

Driedger says phase one (north side of the building) is the only portion of the six-story building affected by the breakdown.

"The remaining 68 suites have their own air conditioning going and the common areas including the infected areas have cooling," he notes. "So, that assists in the overall process. So, we've been providing fans and allowing individual tenants to purchase portable air conditioners if they like. People are choosing individually how they would like to address it and, at this point in time, that's all we can do."

Driedger notes they have had meetings with residents and the majority of them are satisfied with the current solution to the temporary issues. He adds the new unit is expected to be installed in early September.