Father And Child Injured In Rollover; Alcohol Suspected

RCMP say alcohol is suspected in a vehicle rollover this past weekend that left a father and infant child in hospital. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday along Road 39 North in the RM of La Broquerie. An eight-month-old child was injured and taken to hospital. The driver, a 21-year-old male from Steinbach was also transported to hospital and later transferred to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. The investigation continues and charges are pending.

A male from Steinbach will probably think twice before squealing his tires again. RCMP report at 1:45 Saturday morning, they responded to the sound of burning rubber in Steinbach. They stopped the vehicle and found the driver had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. A 29-year-old male is facing charges.

An hour earlier, officers stopped another vehicle in Steinbach. The driver was tested and given a 72-hour suspension for having a blood-alcohol level above .05.