Fatal Crash Near Roseau River First Nation

Pumpkin Harvest Below Average This Year As pumpkin harvest season comes to a close, local growers are reporting a below average year. Lorissa Penner from Penner Pumpkins Farm Store says their pumpkins are smaller than most years noting…

Tips Sought In Theft Of Gold And Silver Bars Steinbach RCMP are asking for tips regarding a theft of gold and silver bars from a home in the RM of Reynolds. Police report they were called to a residence September 4th where a male reported a…

Health Minister Seeks Input On Mental Health, Addictions Treatment Manitobans are being asked for their input in a survey on mental health, substance abuse and addiction challenges. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what he is looking for from this survey.…

RM Of Morris Council Writes Letter To Prime Minister Regarding Tax Changes The Rural Municipality of Morris has written a letter to the federal government requesting that it abandon the proposed changes to the small business corporate tax code, and come up with a new…

Speeding Driver Hits Parked Car Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision in Steinbach around 7:15 Monday evening. RCMP Constable Shane MacGillivray explains a car came around the corner on Jefferson Street with quite…

Car Stolen In Steinbach Steinbach RCMP is seeking your help in finding a car that was stolen in Steinbach early yesterday morning. A 2009 Blue Chevy Malibu with Manitoba license plate GKX 751 was reported stolen at 8 am on…

Minor Hockey Numbers At Par Or Better In The Southeast As we roll into fall, minor hockey is right around the corner and most teams are reporting good numbers so far. Sarah Crawford, the registrar for Steinbach Minor Hockey, says around 211 kids have…

Habitat Eyes Spring Start In Mitchell The southeast chapter of Habitat For Humanity has named one of two families moving into their next build in Mitchell. Angele Bernardin is Family Selection Committee Chair. She says a side by side…

Trail Funding Announced For La Broquerie The community of La Broquerie is receiving funding to enhance its network of trails. Five transportation projects were announced for Manitoba today as part of the province's Small Communities…

Fire Bans Lifted In Several Municipalities The Rural Municipality of Hanover has lifted its fire ban. A ban had been in place since September first. After what was a very dry summer, a lot of rain fell in the southeast over the weekend. Here…

Almanac Suggests Cool Start To Autumn Southern Manitoba will officially usher in Autumn on Friday at 3:02 pm. And, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the season will start cooler and drier than normal. Jack Burnett is Managing Editor…

Construction On Southeast Helping Hands Expansion Underway Construction has started on the expansion of Southeast Helping Hands in Steinbach. Chair Hank Klassen says they moved into their facility in 2009 with 65 families and have outgrown their current…

Rollover Southeast Of Steinbach Sunday There was a single-vehicle rollover Sunday evening southeast of Steinbach. It occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Provincial Road 303, two-and-a-half miles east of Highway #12. The La Broquerie fire…

Toews Says Self-Regulation Will Improve Paramedic Services A man from Steinbach has begun the process of implementing self-regulation for Emergency Medical Technicians, or paramedics, in Manitoba. Reg Toews has been hired for the task by Health Minister…