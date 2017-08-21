Family Travels 1,600kms To Witness Total Solar Eclipse

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News


A local skywatcher and his family have made their way to eastern Oregon in order to watch the solar eclipse in totality Monday.

Ken McAllister says there is a band in the United States stretching from the west coast of Oregon and then diagonally south to South Carolina where people will witness the solar eclipse in totality, whereas, the rest of North America will see a partial solar eclipse. Steinbach, in particular, will see a 70% partial solar eclipse.

"A lot of people talk to me and they say, well, there's been eclipses before, but this is different," notes McAllister. "From here (Steinbach) we will not see the sun turn completely black, it won't get cold out, birds and animals won't start freaking out. But all of this will happen if you want to travel south into the path of totality, and that's what my family and I are doing."

2017 08 solar eclipse1Partial solar eclipse visible October 23, 2014.McAllister says the solar eclipse event lasts about three hours, while totality lasts half a minute to two-and-a-half minutes, depending on where along the line of totality you are located. He explains the difference between a solar and lunar eclipse.

"When thinking of a solar eclipse versus a lunar eclipse the key is that the word involved in the phrase is what is being darkened. So, in a solar eclipse the sun is being darkened because the moon is in the way, so the moon is getting in between the sun and the earth. In a lunar eclipse, the moon is being darkened because the earth is casting its shadow over the moon, so the moon gets darker."

He says there was a solar eclipse visible in Winnipeg in 1979 and there have been a few partial solar eclipses over the years such as in October 2014 and May 2012.

"The last one, there was no opportunity to travel further to see it total, it was only partial. If you don't know it's coming and you see a partial eclipse, you may not notice. But if you don't know it's coming and you see a total solar eclipse, you will know it's happening because it will get dark, the sun is completely gone and it's like, what's happening?"

McAllister reminds people to only look at the sun through solar approved eyewear or a pin-hole viewer.

He says the next total solar eclipse visible in North America is in 2024 where the eclipse will be visible in totality in a line starting in Mexico, traveling up through Texas, hitting the Great Lakes, and then visible in Canada near Niagara Falls, Ste. Catherine's, south of Montreal, and over into New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

Read More:
Partial Solar Eclipse Thursday

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

Family Travels 1,600kms To Witness Total Solar Eclipse

A local skywatcher and his family have made their way to eastern Oregon in order to watch the solar eclipse in totality Monday. Ken McAllister says there is a band in the United States stretching…

Summer Holidays Winding Down, School Calendar Coming Out

Summer of 2017 is passing by quickly as students will return to classes in just over two weeks. The Hanover School Division calendar will be coming out later this week. Assistant Superintendent Chris…

Sprinkler Installation Planned At Rest Haven

The Chief Executive Officer of HavenGroup in Steinbach says the Rest Haven nursing home has been approved for a further safety improvement. David Driedger outlines what will be happening. "We're…

8th Annual Manitoba Fiberglass And Vintage Camper Rally

78 Vintage Boler Campers and their owners gathered in St. Malo this weekend for the 8th annual get together. Another one of the vintage Boler campers Next year the camper rally is moving to the Red…
2017 08 chris goertzen single window

AMM President Happy To Have Stand Alone Municipal Relations Department

The Mayor of Steinbach, in his role President of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities, is very pleased that the provincial government has chosen to set up a singular department of Municipal…

Costly Repairs At Landmark Arena

Ice making at the Landmark arena has received a major setback. Mark Stropko is President of the Landmark Recreation Association. He says about two and a half weeks ago, their arena manager walked…

True To It's Name, Hanover Ag Fair Focuses On Agriculture

The annual Hanover Ag Fair is on in Grunthal this weekend. Curtis Dawydiuk is the President of the Hanover Ag Society. He says the fair is about celebrating agriculture and rural living. He notes…

Grassroots Soccer Festival Takes Over Steinbach Soccer Park

soccer teams from all over Manitoba are at the Steinbach Soccer Park Saturday afternoon for the Manitoba Soccer Association Grassroots Soccer Festival. The Grassroots Soccer Festival includes both…

Steinbach And Area Embracing Rock Hunting

Searching for rocks has become a popular pastime here in southeastern Manitoba this summer. Jordana Robart says she founded the Facebook Group Steinbach Rocks after seeing the activity become popular…

How To Protect Your Eyes While Watching A Solar Eclipse

The Southeast will witness a 70% solar eclipse on Monday and a Steinbach optometrist says there are ways to protect our eyes during this phenomenon. Tara King from Steinbach Professional Eyecare…

Pelletier Named Deputy Mayor

Less than one month after being elected Councillor for the Rural Municipality of Ritchot, Shane Pelletier now also holds the title of Deputy Mayor. The Ward One Councillor has taken over the position…

Steinbach Riders Rumble The Road For Muscular Dystrophy

Rumbling the Road for Muscular Dystrophy ride was held Saturday morning. The ride started in Steinbach and Winnipeg, the two groups met up in Carmen, then headed to Morden where a barbeque was held…

Woman Charged In Niverville Crash

A 37 year old female from Niverville has been charged following a collision in that community Wednesday morning which eventually led to a planned power outage. Police report a car driven by the woman…

Solomon's Demolition Underway

The former Solomon's Furniture buildings at 362 and 366 Main Street in Steinbach will be demolished over the next two weeks, about seven weeks behind schedule. Owner Solomon Budala initially…
2017 08 chris goertzen

Mayor Discusses Master Plan For Loewen Boulevard

The Mayor of Steinbach says the city's engineering department will have to take a close look at how to reconfigure Loewen Boulevard so that it is safe and efficient. Chris Goertzen made that comment…

Carriere Road Continues To See Upgrades

The second mile of Carriere Road (Road 40E) south of Highway 52 is ready for paving. Reeve Lewis Weiss says laying asphalt is something council would have liked to complete last year, however, paving…

UN Rep In Emerson To Assess Asylum Seeker Crossings

A representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees visited Emerson Thursday afternoon to learn more about the situation surrounding asylum seekers. According to federal numbers,…

Welcome To The Centre Of Canada

Manitoba's Lieutenant Governor says the Centre of Canada Park, north of Landmark will be the setting for millions of future selfies. The Honourable Janice Filmon made that comment at Thursday's…

Permit Approved For Daycare In Steinbach

A woman has received Steinbach city council approval of a Conditional Use Permit to set up a daycare centre. Cadence Gray applied for the permit for a home at 136 Brandt Street. That's on the west…

Dugald To Get $2.1 Million In Water System Upgrades

The Rural Municipality of Springfield will be getting both provincial and federal funding for major upgrades to the Dugald water system. Reeve Bob Bodnaruk says the cost of the project is being event…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

Two Trucks Collide On Highway 52

21 Housing Starts In Steinbach In July/ Alderwood Crescent Extended

Goertzen To Stay On As Health Minister

Lagasse Delivers Funding Announcement For Water Upgrades

Car Rolls Near Blumenort-UPDATE

Wednesday BBQ Supports Local Athletes

New Medical Centre Hopes To Cut Down On MRI Wait Times

Fire In Steinbach Does Extensive Damage To Mobile Home

Steinbach Senior's High-Rise Gets Final Approval

Car Crash In Niverville Forces Hydro Outage

Centennial Arena Being Pressed Into Service Early

MCC Locking Dumpsters For Safety Reasons

Niverville Hydro To Be Out For Four Hours Today

Ritchot Reviews Wards

St. Malo Gets Grant For Water System Improvements

Early Harvest Results Very Promising

New Recycling Program Coming To Hanover

Chili Cook Off Winners Have Won Before

Fire Destroys Baler

Crash Slows Traffic In Mitchell

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Southern Health-Santé Sud, QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services will be moving to the Bethesda Primary Care Centre

10 August 2017 9:00 am

Bethesda Primary Care Centre, Steinbach





The Manitoba Personalized Lifestyle Research Program

15 August 2017 12:00 am - 30 November 2017 6:00 am

Bethesda Regional Health Centre Campus Parking Lot, Steinbach





Niverville CSI Detective Camp

21 August 2017 9:00 am - 25 August 2017 4:00 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





VBS

22 August 2017 6:30 pm - 24 August 2017 9:00 pm

TBA





Login