Falk Says Cabinet Shuffle Reflects Flaws In Liberal Government

Provencher MP Ted Falk has weighed in on the cabinet shuffle announced Monday by Prime Minister Trudeau. He says the biggest move, by far, was the change in Indigenous Affairs where Trudeau created a Department of Indigenous Services to work alongside the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs.

"The changes that he did make indicate it's an admission, maybe, that things weren't going quite the way they should have been. Adding an extra Minister to the indigenous portfolio, I think, is probably something that was very necessary. Minister (Carolyn) Bennett, I don't think did an adequate job there. The evidence of that we've seen with the failed Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women inquiry. That whole fiasco has turned into a real disaster for the Liberal Party. And, I think, (Jane) Philpott, given the success she had in her Health portfolio was seen as a good person to interject into that ministry and get it back on track."

Bennett will stay on as Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Philpott is the new Indigenous Services Minister.

Meanwhile, Falk says everywhere he has gone this summer, people are asking what's happening regarding illegal migrants entering the country at Emerson.



"Being from the riding that has Emerson as part of it, the illegal migrant issue is something that has come up at every community event that I've gone to. People ask me, 'What is the situation at Emerson?' And, now in the summer, the numbers did dip down a little bit but it seems as though they are starting to increase again. We've seen huge spikes in the numbers of illegal migrants in Quebec and we've just seen a government that has handled the situation very poorly."