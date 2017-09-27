Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk has been appointed a deputy shadow minister in the Official Opposition. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has named Falk the Deputy Shadow Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour. Falk says he appreciates the honour.

"I was very pleased that my leader has chosen to give me this responsibility. Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, that's something that I'm very familiar with and I'm passionate, about making sure that we provide the right environment, economically and politically, where businesses can thrive, especially small businesses. We need to make sure that small businesses can thrive and continue to keep Canadians working and employed. That'll be part of my responsibilities with this new job."

Falk will serve in the role under Shadow Minister Steven Blaney. He will also continue in his position on the Natural Resources Committee.

Falk appreciates the opportunities he has and is being given to grow as an MP.

"I'm coming up to having served in Ottawa, in Parliament here, representing the constituents of Provencher, for just under four years. I've had a broad range of experience from Canadian Heritage (committee) to Public Accounts to Public Safety to vice-chair of the Justice Committee and most recently being appointed to the Natural Resources Committee. So I've had a really good opportunity to be involved in many aspects of Parliament and I was just delighted that my leader chose to give me the appointment as the Deputy Shadow Critic of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour."