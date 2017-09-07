Facility Rental Fees Taken Out Of HSD/SAC Agreement

Terms of the facility rental agreement between the Steinbach Arts Centre and the Hanover School Division have been amended.

That according to chief creative officer Cindi Rempel-Patrick says the centre uses the theatre at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School about eight times a year, with two weeks consecutively every two years for the community musical.

The 2017 SAC production of 'The Wizard of Oz' utilized the SRSS theatre."The Steinbach Arts Centre has always been a partner with the Hanover School Division and we've always been very pleased with how we've been able to work together over the years," notes Rempel-Patrick. "We came to a great understanding that the Hanover School Division can use the arts centre for some of their programs, educational programs, classes come here, and teachers come here for development. So, we can trade our space for some of the space that we use at the SRSS theatre."

Assistant Superintendent Chris Gudziunas says the Steinbach Arts Centre is an educational partner and the students of the division are frequently using the resources available there. He adds the intent of amending the agreement is to accomplish a cost neutral partnership.

"We can't stress enough how supportive we are of the arts community because it's a big part of Steinbach and it's a big part of the things we think we do well in the Hanover School Division."

Rempel-Patrick says without the SRSS theatre there wouldn't be a venue able to host their concert series and other attractions and fundraisers. She adds they have outgrown the SRSS theatre but are very appreciative of the facility and still look to seeing a larger venue constructed in the future.