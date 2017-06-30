Extra Big Canada Day Festivities Planned In Steinbach And Vita

Steinbach and Vita have planned to make Canada Day celebrations extra special this year as the country marks its 150th birthday. Heather Chambers Ewen, a spokesperson for the City of Steinbach, says it's important to celebrate this milestone.

"We're all really proud that our country is turning 150 and we're going to try and do some really special things for that event."

Family-friendly festivities begin at Mennonite Heritage Village at 10 a.m. with free admission and added features for the special birthday. And, Chambers Ewen says an extra big fireworks display is planned at the soccer park at 10:45 p.m.

"Our fireworks display is going to be phenomenal this year in honour of Canada 150. We put a little extra oomph into our fireworks this year. Archangel is doing them again but they're going to be longer and there are going to be some really great Canada 150 features that you really have to be there to watch."

Steinbach is spending about $30,000 on fireworks this year.

Meanwhile, Vita is hosting its 19th annual Canada Day celebration. Committee chair Michelle Gawronsky explains why they have singled out Canada Day for their big annual festival.

"We chose to do this because we're very proud of a country where we've got our freedoms. We got our freedom of speech, we have our freedom to be able to walk freely along the street, we can live in harmony with each other and we honour and respect each of our cultures and we welcome our cultures. We're very proud of our heritage out here and very proud of everyone who joins us in our community. We've got the Mennonites, we've got Ukrainians, we've got Filipinos and we've got the French community out here. We welcome and really value everyone who helps make our community what it is. It is a very special community. We're very proud of it and we all get together and just celebrate the fact that we live in a very free country and we count our blessings every day."

There are activities in Vita all day Saturday and Sunday and Gawronsky says their highly-regarded fireworks show will be the biggest and best ever to mark Canada's 150th birthday.

"This year, because it is 150 years, we have increased our fireworks. CanFire is matching us dollar-for-dollar and we are going to have absolutely the best show that we've ever had."