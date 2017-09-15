Exploding Targets Demonstrated In Hanover

The Rural Municipality of Hanover and Gryphon Energetics hosted an explosive targets demonstration on Wednesday to educate local councils and RCMP on how the product can be used safely.

Earlier this year Hanover received some complaints from RCMP of people misusing Tannerite by firing off large amounts creating a significant shock in nearby homes. Following that, Hanover Council discussed what action could be taken to possibly restrict the use of the product within the municipality.

When Andrew Krywonizka, President of Gryphon Energetics heard about Hanover's concerns, he offered to come host a demonstration to show the product can be fun when used responsibly.

"That's the reason we're out here today is we wanted to make sure we're still educating the public and basically getting everybody to be responsible with the product. The fact that the R.M. was looking into this indicates they had some concerns and some people haven't been using it properly. Our goal here is to educate and inform so that bans like that either in the municipality or nationwide don't occur because everyone likes to use the product."

Hanover Reeve Stan Toews explains why it was good for them, neighbouring municipalities and RCMP to see this demonstration. "It shows what the product is supposed to be used for and they should use it the way it's intended, not misuse the product just like lots of other products can be misused as well and the same goes for this stuff. If they use it properly it has its place but it shouldn't be misused because it can be dangerous."

Krywonizka says to buy these products you must have a licence to possess firearms or a pyrotechnician licence. He advises people to properly educate themselves before using explosives and to only use them for marksmanship training. Krywoniska also adds you should follow instructions precisely and only fire off the directed amount because mixing large amounts together in a big container is illegal and you could be charged. He says before shooting, always make sure the area is safe to do so and urges people not to blow up large objects because there's always the danger of large shrapnel flying back at you.