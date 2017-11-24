RCMP say Steinbach police dog Enzo played a pivotal role in locating a lost father and son on Thursday.

A father and his 12-year-old son went hunting northeast of Marchand Thursday. They had a charged cell phone when they left their vehicle on the side of the road and headed into the woods.



(Constable Garfield Henderson with Enzo)The two got lost and several hours later, at 4 pm, called Steinbach RCMP. When officers located the hunter's vehicle, they saw tracks. Police dog Enzo and his handler were called in to assist.



After three hours of tracking, Enzo led police to the hunters, who were found healthy with no injuries. It took the group another two hours of hiking through the woods, led by Enzo, to get back to safety.

"Thankfully, this situation ended well, the hunters were prepared and able to call for assistance," says Tara Seel with Manitoba RCMP. "The importance of our Police Dog Services cannot be overstated; police dog Enzo and his handler were integral to this rescue."

RCMP are reminding people that if they head into the wilderness, always ensure someone knows your starting point and the time you expect to be back, always make sure you are dressed for the elements, bring fire starting gear, bring a trail map and pay attention to specific landmarks.

Further to that, police say when you call for assistance, make sure you stay in one location so searchers can locate you. Always bring a fully charged cell phone, as even if there is no service in the area, it could help police narrow down the location.