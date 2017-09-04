Enzo Leaving His Mark In The Southeast

The dog handler for Steinbach RCMP says it is an absolute treat to see Enzo at work.

Enzo is a police dog. The German Shepherd will turn six years old this month. Enzo and Constable Garfield Henderson have now been stationed in Steinbach 14 months.

Henderson says they arrived from Vancouver Island last summer and he has only good things to say about his time here.

"I've been loving it," he says. "I've had wonderful work here, some really successful cases and loving every minute of it."

As a police dog, Enzo could have been trained for either the narcotics profile or explosive profile. Enzo is trained in narcotics. Police dogs typically join the RCMP around two years of age. Henderson says he is hoping to get at least three more years of service from Enzo, noting by the time they reach eight or nine years of age they start slowing down and getting sore. He says after that it is important to just let them live the life of a dog.

"You want to let them live out their last couple of years of their life to be a dog," says Henderson. "Because they've put their lives on the line more times than you'd like to say and they've served the people of Canada the best they can."

Henderson has already had to say goodbye to one police dog. He says it was his first dog, which made it that much tougher. But Henderson was able to keep that dog until it passed away. He notes police dogs are full fledged working dogs and not normal pets. Because they are so high strung, he says it takes a special person to take on these animals post-retirement.

According to Henderson, there isn't a typical day for Enzo, each day is different. He notes at any moment he could be called up to Churchill for a murder investigation or down to Sprague to help out along the border. He adds Enzo is called out about 160 times per year. There are six police dogs in Manitoba and Henderson says combined, they are called out about one thousand times a year in this province.

"Here in Steinbach we've had some really good success," says Henderson.

He recalls a couple of cases that stand out over the last year are the missing four-year-old girl that Enzo helped locate in La Broquerie last September and the break-and-enters to Canadian Tire over the winter which Enzo assisted in tracking down the culprits.

Henderson says seeing Enzo at work is "the best thing in the entire world."

Henderson admits he would be out of a job if Enzo could drive, talk on the radio and type on a computer.

"I think I have the best job in the RCMP," he says. "Unfortunately he's had to save my life more times than I would like to say, but that's the reality of our job, Enzo and I are thick as thieves."

He says their bond is incredible.

Henderson credits Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga and Steinbach City Council for bringing him and Enzo to Steinbach. He says Enzo is just another tool in the tool box for the local RCMP detachment.

"I want to catch everybody," admits Henderson. "You call me, I want to catch, that's what I'm here for."

(Constable Garfield Henderson and Enzo)