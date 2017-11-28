Emma Lafreniere Wins $25,000 For Home Renovations



Emma Lafreniere won a whopping $25,000 as the grand prize winner of the E.G. Penner Building Centre Fall Home Renovation Giveaway. She says she got a call informing her that she was one of three winners but she wasn’t told whether she won first, second, or third. She adds when the second and third place winners were announced she knew she had won the grand prize but she could hardly believe it.

Lafreniere says she has recently been doing some renovations on her house and this will allow her to do so much more than her budget would allow.

“We bought a country home that needed some work and so I just recently did a renovation on the whole main floor but there wasn’t enough funds in the budget to do the basement and so I think that is just a special place for us to spend time together as a family, watching movies and hanging out and we are going to give it a little facelift.”

Lafreniere says this means so much to her family and she feels very blessed.

Penny Alcock won the $10,000 second prize, Joel Dyck went home with $2,500 for third prize and Marni Pauls won the Designer Night Draw for $5,000.

Emma Lafreniere and her two kids Sadie and Cooper