Emerson-Franklin Issues Fire Ban

Category: Local News

Emerson-Franklin is the latest municipality in the southeast to issue a fire ban.

The municipality has put out a public notice which states that due to this summer's dry conditions, a fire ban has been implemented for the entire municipality. It took effect Tuesday at noon.

The ban targets the intentional setting of fires in grass and brush. It excludes fires contained in fire pits and solid fuel burning appliances.

Fires that are set in an outdoor fire pit or solid fuel burning appliance must adhere to the following conditions:
-fire shall be enclosed on all sides with noncombustible materials,
-fire shall be covered with a noncombustible grate or mesh,
-fire shall be located on a flat, level and noncombustible base clear of overhangs, such as roofs, tree branches, utility wires with a minimum clearance of 10 feet from the fire pit edge from any of these structures,
-a sufficient water supply and means of fire suppression shall be available on site, and
-all fires must be extinguished when unsupervised.

Similar bans are in place in the rural municipality's of Hanover, La Broquerie, De Salaberry and Stuartburn.

