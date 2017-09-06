Emerson-Franklin Issues Fire Ban

Steinbach city council approved a Conditional Use Permit and a Variance Tuesday evening to allow for the construction of a commercial/residential complex at 486 Main Street, next to First Choice…
Steinbach's mosaic mural is now hanging in its final resting place. The mural is one of 150 painted this year across Canada in recognition of our country's 150th birthday. It stands 12 feet by 8 feet…
Steinbach Fire Department was called to the back of 365 Main Street Tuesday afternoon in Steinbach after a semi truck caught an overhead line. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called…
A high-dose flu vaccine for seniors has been announced for Manitoba and will be the first of its kind in Canada. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says this vaccine will better protect vulnerable…
***Updated Tuesday at 4:10 pm*** The Head Librarian at Jake Epp Library in Steinbach says as of mid-afternoon their software for checking books in and out is back up and running. And Carolyn Graham…
RCMP are trying to determine how a man from Winnipeg ended up dead along Highway 1 near Richer. Saturday morning around 2:50 am, Steinbach RCMP responded to a report of a man lying in the eastbound…
DFSM (Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine) the French school division in Manitoba, will have an increase in students this fall. Serge Bisson is the secretary-treasurer for the division. He says the…
The pavilion at Mennonite Heritage Village officially opened after a ribbon cutting ceremony during Fall on the Farm on Monday. Executive Director Barry Dyck says the vision for the pavilion started…
Millions and millions of dollars worth of crops are being combined here in southeastern Manitoba these days as farmers reap the rewards of their hard work. A farm economist says all of us should take…
Steinbach RCMP report they responded to two serious cases of domestic assault over the weekend. Officers were called to the Lilac Resort, just east of Ste. Anne, shortly before 11:00 Saturday night.…
Enrollment growth is expected to continue this year in the Seine River School Division. Classes begin Wednesday. Superintendent Mike Borgfjord says they are projecting a small increase from last…
A suspicious person on Main Street was reported to Steinbach RCMP at 3:05 Monday morning. RCMP say they located the female who initially provided a false name but was visually identified by police…
Summer camp looked a little different for one Grunthal youth. Carson Bourgeois is going into Grade 12 this fall and spent a week in August at the RCMP Depot Camp in Regina. Bourgeois says only 32…
The dog handler for Steinbach RCMP says it is an absolute treat to see Enzo at work. Enzo is a police dog. The German Shepherd will turn six years old this month. Enzo and Constable Garfield…
The campus at Steinbach Bible College will come alive Monday as the summer break ends. It's back to school for students. SBC President Rob Reimer says students who are in dorm will arrive during the…