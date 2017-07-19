Election Day In Ritchot

It is election day in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot. Polls opened at 8 am and close at 8 pm.



Four candidates are running for Mayor. They are Gene Whitney, Jackie Hunt, Chris Ewen and Marianne Curtis.



There are elections in three of the four wards. Jeannot Robert is in by acclamation in Ward Three.

In Ward One, the candidates are Ernie Dumaine, Phil McDonald, Larry Niebel and Shane Pelletier. Voting takes place at the TransCanada Centre in Ile des Chenes.

In Ward Two, the candidates are Robert W. Doiron, Jeff Egan, Karen Jorgenson and Ronald Mamchuk. Voting takes place at the Pioneer Hall in St. Adolphe.

And in Ward Four, the candidates are Janine Boulanger, Elmer Hywarren and Corinne Webb. Voting takes place at the Trans Canada Centre in Ile des Chenes and the Howden Community Centre.

Ward Three residents will cast their ballots for Mayor at the Ste. Agathe Cultural Centre.

Identification may be required before being allowed to vote. A person may be required to produce one piece of government issued photo identification (ie. driver's license or passport) or at least two other documents that provide proof of identity.

Steinbachonline.com will have the results later tonight.