Eight Streets In Niverville's Fifth Avenue Estates To Be Paved

A handful of roads are scheduled to be paved in the newer area of Niverville’s Fifth Avenue Estates on Monday.

Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says the eight streets that will be getting work done already have curbing and one layer of asphalt.

"What we are basically seeing here is the second layer of pavement going onto streets that are part of the newer developments that are already in Fifth Avenue. It starts on the 18th and then subject to how progress is done, weather and other such things, it will be completed in a timely manner."

The Town of Niverville asks for residents to be patient as access to some streets may be limited at times. Dyck says the paving is all part of the development and is being done by the developers.

The streets being paved beginning on September 18th are as follows:

Claremont from house #94 south to Crown Valley

Hawthorne Way

Denby Cove

Alders Gate

Wyldewood Crescent

Foxdale Way

Sheffield Way

Briarfield Court