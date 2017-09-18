Eight Streets In Niverville's Fifth Avenue Estates To Be Paved

The Steinbach Fire Department was called out twice early this morning. At 6:30 they were called to a hydro pole on fire on flower street in Blumenort, Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. "There…
The annual Terry Fox Run in Steinbach is being held at A.D. Penner Park Sunday afternoon. Organizer Bruce Bergman says the Marathon of Hope that Terry Fox undertook was so inspiring that it is still…
Fort Rouge MLA Wab Kinew has been elected Leader of the Manitoba NDP. Kinew beat leadership rival Steve Ashton garnering 728 votes to Ashton’s 253 at the NDP leadership convention Saturday afternoon.…
The Town of Ste. Anne is in shock after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a train and tragically killed near the Ste. Anne Hotel shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. That according to the Mayor of Ste. Anne…
A tertiary treatment system project has been approved in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF). Reeve Lewis Weiss says discussions about such a…
A species of ladybeetle called the Asian ladybeetle (Harmonia axyridis), distinguished by the black "M" marking on its head, is leaving its mark this summer by biting people. Entomologist Alejandro…
East Borderland Community Housing is holding its annual fall book sale this week at Clearspring Centre in Steinbach. Chair Elsa Laing says money raised will go towards a future personal care home for…
15 of the 30 graduates from the 1957 Steinbach Collegiate Institute class gathered together for a class reunion at the Mennonite Heritage Village on Friday. Ernie Peters says five of the 30 graduates…
Charges will be laid after a two vehicle collision at noon on Friday. Steinbach RCMP special constable Dennis Redikop says a white pick-up truck had a green light and was crossing Main Street from…
Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian fatality in Ste. Anne across the street from the Ste. Anne Hotel just before 5 pm Friday. Ste. Anne police say a young girl was riding her bike and…
More than $310,000 was raised by eight Manitoba business and community leaders at a fundraising event this week for STARS. The group, which included RM of Ste.Anne Chief Administrative Officer…
The CFL has immediately eliminated full-contact practices. SRSS Sabres head coach Jamie PetersSRSS Sabres head coach Jamie Peters says he has seen how limiting contact in practices has increased the…
There was a two-vehicle collision Thursday night on Highway #52, one-and-a-half miles west of Mitchell. Deputy Steinbach Fire Chief Ron Chausse says they got the call at 7:48 p.m. "There were two…
About 35 people participated in the CEO Sleepout at K.R. Barkman park in Steinbach Thursday night in support of Today House, a local homeless shelter. RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says the…
The fuel tanker crash site on Highway 1 is being cleaned up under the watchful eye of an environmental consultant. Shortly before 9:00 Tuesday morning a semi tanker hauling 51,500 litres of fuel…