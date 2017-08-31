Educator Says Now Is The Time To Get Back Into Routine

School Offices Now Open

Details
Don't wait for next Wednesday, do it now. Geri Harder-Robson has that advice regarding getting children back into a routine for the start of school next week. She is the Assistant Superintendent of Student Services in the Hanover School Division. Harder-Robson says it can take a few days to get the household back to a more structured schedule.

"What we need to do now is get back into routine. We need to bring in some normal routines and structures into our day because we maybe spent the summer at the beach or running around or sleeping in and playing at the park. It's time to have regular-set bedtimes again, it is time to have regular meals and good nutritious meals, three times a day."

Harder-Robson says for families whose children are entering kindergarten, this is a good time to talk very positively about starting school.

"For the new kindergarten kids, this is a big change and the same for mom and dad, letting those little ones go. The best thing we can do is talk about it, talk about it positively because this is going to be a good experience. The nice thing we do is we do a staggered entry for our little ones because all those kids need to get used to a whole new environment, they're getting used to another adult looking out for them and they have to get used to being in a group of 20 other children. So, parents can talk about it now in a positive, optimistic way and with excitement."

Meanwhile, she says for students who have spent the summer working, especially those doing evening and night shifts, it is perhaps time to talk to the boss about changing schedules.

"Often our young people end up with the evening shifts or the night shifts and they also have to start thinking about getting back into routine. It's time if they've been working full time, to ask their employer to reduce their hours or change their hours to being more reasonable in terms of more daytime as opposed to evening and night shifts."

