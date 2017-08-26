Eden Applauds New Health Deal

Officials with Eden Health Care Services in Winkler are applauding the new health deal that was reached on the weekend between Manitoba and the federal government.



Under the agreement, Manitoba will receive $400 million over 10 years, including an extra $10.9 million for home care and mental health services.



Eden CEO, Analyn Einarson said the deal is good news for an organization like theirs.

"As a non-profit, charitable organization, Eden relies on the financial support of foundations, communities, individuals and other groups who believe and trust in our work, but also in government funding. Therefore our initial reaction is one of hopefulness," said Einarson.

The agreement requires the province to present a plan to the federal government and the public on how they will spend their targeted funds.

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott said the provinces will have to agree on a standard system to prove that the money is being used effectively.

Einarson has some ideas on how the money could be spent.

"We hope that our provincial government will see the benefit of sending money toward promotion and prevention, because we don't want to be reactive, but rather be proactive. So, I'm hoping to set up meetings with health minister (Kelvin) Goertzen to talk about how the money will be flowing, and how we can further enhance Eden's services and programs."