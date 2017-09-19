Early Soybean Yields Half Of Last Year's Levels

The soybean harvest had just gotten underway here in southeastern Manitoba last week when the rains arrived. Earl Bargen, the provincial Farm Production Advisor in Steinbach, says early yield reports are not very good.

"I've heard everything from low 20's to mid-30's (bushels per acre) across the region. I would definitely say that guys are underwhelmed with the yields. But given when you got the rains or if you got the rains, I don't think anyone was expecting anything great, nothing like last year by any means."

Soybeans yielded up to 60 bushels per acre last year.

Meanwhile, Bargen says the rain was very timely for those farmers who seeded winter wheat and adds germination is nicely underway. He notes the harvest of spring cereals and canola has largely wrapped up and producers will be focused on taking off soybeans as soon as fields dry up. Bargen says spring wheat averaged 65 bushels per acre, oats 150 bushels per acre and canola 45-55 bushels per acre.