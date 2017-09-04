Early Morning Arrest For Trafficking And Possession Of Drugs

A suspicious person on Main Street was reported to Steinbach RCMP at 3:05 Monday morning.

RCMP say they located the female who initially provided a false name but was visually identified by police and her true identity confirmed. As a result, 35-year-old Tammy Renz was arrested with a warrant from Winnipeg.

RCMP note, during her arrest, it was found she was in the possession of a totaly of 3.49 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a small amount of Canadian currency, and a palm-scale.

Renz has been charged with one count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, one count of Possession of Marijuana, two counts of Failing to Comply with a Probation Order, one count of Obstructing a Public Officer, and one count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

She has been remanded into custody.