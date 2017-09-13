Early Morning Alarm For Steinbach Fire Department

The Steinbach Fire Department was called out at 3:44 Wednesday morning to a location northeast of the city. Chief Kel Toews explains what happened.

"We were called to a small grass fire at the corner of Provincial Road 311 and Municipal Road 36 East (Two miles east of Highway #12). There was a little bit of grass on fire in the ditch. We quickly extinguished it. There are no buildings near that corner so there was no concern about buildings."

Toews says the cause is not known. He adds it remains very dry and the fire risk is high.