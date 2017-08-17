Dugald To Get $2.1 Million In Water System Upgrades

×

The Rural Municipality of Springfield will be getting both provincial and federal funding for major upgrades to the Dugald water system.

Reeve Bob Bodnaruk says the cost of the project is being event split between the R.M. Of Springfield, the province, and the federal government. He notes each level of government is contributing $716,833 for a total project cost of just over $2.1 million.

"All of Dugald is on water supply right now but we don't have enough for future developments, so what this project will do is it will allow us to not only use our fire hydrants, because right now we don't have enough pressure to be able to use the fire hydrants but it also will allow us to future expansion of the town of Dugald."

Bodnaruk says the majority of the upgrades will take place within the community of Dugald.

"It will be an upgrade in the water treatment facility it will include some larger pipes capacity and we are in the process right now of looking for a new water supply."

Bodnaruk says this project has been in the works for a number of years and will greatly benefit Dugald in the future.

