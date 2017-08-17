Dugald To Get $2.1 Million In Water System Upgrades

There was a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday evening near Blumenort. Steinbach Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called to the scene at 6:13 p.m. "A vehicle, travelling southbound on…
A health announcement was made in Niverville Wednesday morning which may cut down on MRI wait times. Gord Daman, from Niverville Heritage Holdings Inc (NHHI), says currently the wait time in Manitoba…
Fire early Wednesday morning in Steinbach has a left a family without a home. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they got the alarm at 1:44 a.m. for Aspen Grove Mobile Home Park where there was…
A proposed senior's high-rise complex at 333 Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has received the green light from city council. The proposal is for a nine-storey building that would have both commercial…
RCMP in St. Pierre have released more information about an incident in Niverville early Wednesday morning that caused Manitoba Hydro to later cut service to 1,669 customers to accommodate repairs.…
The ice is being installed this week at the Centennial Arena in Steinbach which is a few days earlier than planned. Russ Dyck, head of Parks and Recreation, says they initially planned to start the…
Dumpsters behind the MCC Thrift Store in Steinbach are now locked after hours. Hardware/ Furniture Manager Jason Hiebert explains it is for safety reasons. "What we were finding was after hours we…
1,600 Manitoba Hydro customers in Niverville will lose power for almost four hours starting at 10:30 Wednesday morning. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen explains why. "A vehicle hit a utility…
The Mayor for Ritchot says there could be some merit in moving away from their current ward system. Chris Ewen says to the best of his knowledge, Ritchot has forever been using a ward system…
The RM of De Salaberry has received a provincial grant of up to $500,000 for improvements to the water distribution system in St. Malo. Reeve Marc Marion says the grant is based on 50-50 funding so…
The harvest got underway in the southeast over the weekend with a handful of fields being combined. Brian Dueck of Seine River Seed Farm at Ste. Anne took off a 100 acre field of two-row barley and…
The Hanover municipality have taken advantage of an annual Waste Reduction and Recycling (WRAR) grant which will help bring a new recycling cart program to residents. Reeve Stan Toews says this new…
The winners of the Canadian Chili Cook Off finals over the weekend at the Kleefeld Honey Festival are not new to winning. Gord Meneer, a spokesperson for the festival, which hosts the cook off, tells…
A baler was destroyed by fire Monday night in the RM of La Broquerie. Fire Captain Darren Dundas says they got the alarm just after 9:00 p.m. for a field located five miles south of La Broquerie and…
Steinbach emergency crews were called to a two vehicle crash in Mitchell Monday afternoon. The call came down shortly before three o'clock. Fire Chief Kel Toews says one of the vehicles was coming…