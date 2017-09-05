DSFM Reporting Enrollment Up, Especially In Southeastern Manitoba

DFSM (Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine) the French school division in Manitoba, will have an increase in students this fall. Serge Bisson is the secretary-treasurer for the division. He says the numbers across the province are up in the range of three to four per cent. Bisson adds kindergarten enrollment is up significantly, especially here in the southeast. Serge Bisson Secretary Treasurer for DSFM

"We're seeing a bit of a rise, especially in Ste. Anne, La Broquerie, Ste. Agathe and Ile des Chenes. Those are four of our spots where we're expecting higher numbers in September."

Bisson attributes the increase to a couple of things.

"I think it's just an overall increase in population and then more Francophones going into our schools as well. Where we see increases, it's pretty much in line with what we see in the other school divisions in the same areas."

Bisson notes they are adding two portable classrooms in Ile des Chenes and one at their school in St. Norbert to keep up with the growth.