The 30 km/hr school zones are no longer in effect during the months of July and August.

However, Steinbach RCMP Sergeant Joanne Ryll says it's the responsibility of everyone to be mindful of their surroundings and stay safe.

"The nice weather has brought people out and we're enjoying the nice weather," notes Ryll. "All motorists and even the pedestrians, each one of us has a responsibility. So, drivers, be responsible and abide by the speed limits and pedestrians, be careful and mindful of the vehicles either when you're crossing intersections or just walking."

Ryll adds there are still children in the area around the schools and caution should continue to be taken by drivers.