Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

The 30 km/hr school zones are no longer in effect during the months of July and August.

However, Steinbach RCMP Sergeant Joanne Ryll says it's the responsibility of everyone to be mindful of their surroundings and stay safe.

"The nice weather has brought people out and we're enjoying the nice weather," notes Ryll. "All motorists and even the pedestrians, each one of us has a responsibility. So, drivers, be responsible and abide by the speed limits and pedestrians, be careful and mindful of the vehicles either when you're crossing intersections or just walking."

Ryll adds there are still children in the area around the schools and caution should continue to be taken by drivers.

Exhibit: Storied Places

05 July 2017 9:00 am - 30 April 2018 5:00 pm

Mennonite Heritage Village, Steinbach





Niverville Just Girls Spies Camp

10 July 2017 9:00 am - 14 July 2017 4:00 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Summer Arts Day Camp - Touring the World

10 July 2017 9:00 am - 14 July 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Pioneer Day Camp

10 July 2017 10:00 am - 14 July 2017 4:00 pm

Mennonite Heritage Village, Steinbach





