Poutine Being Used To Draw Winnipeggers To The Southeast

CDEM Manitoba is trying to draw more people to the Southeast with a poutine trail initiative, which kicks off Thursday.

Tourism development officer Sylvie Foidart says there is one restaurant in each of the eight selected southeast Manitoba French communities participating to promote the French culture as well as to encourage people from Winnipeg to venture outside the perimeter and explore the Southeast.

"There are two criteria, the fries have to be hand cut fries and they have to use cheese curds," notes Foidart. "When you go to try these poutines, it's not just your traditional poutines, they're signature and the restaurants got so creative with the recipes."

The initiative launches Thursday and continues throughout the next year. Resturants included in the poutine tour are:

Lorette - Chicken Chef

St. Malo - St. Malo Hotel

St. Pierre - Lucky Luc's Bar & Grill

Ste. Agathe - Lucky Luc's Bar & Grill

St. Jean Baptiste - Bistro 758

Ste. Anne - Old No. 12 Cafe & Lounge

Richer - Ti-Beauville

Marchand - Marchand Inn