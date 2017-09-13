The cause of a two-vehicle collision two miles south of Steinbach this morning has been determined.

Steinbach RCMP says the head on collision between a northbound van and a southbound semi-truck with an empty trailer was due to the van slowly veering into the path of the oncoming semi-truck. The collision occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday and shut down the highway until about 4 p.m.

RCMP notes the 66-year-old female driver of the van was transported to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg via STARS Air Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. They add the driver and co-driver of the semi-truck were not injured.

An RCMP Traffic Analyst was on scene and while the incident is still under investigation they have determined the driver of the van was possibly distracted and alcohol is not a factor in the collision.

Read More:

Collision Results In Closure Of Highway 12 South Of Steinbach

STARS Transports Patient After Two Vehicle Collision