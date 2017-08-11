Disaster Funding Assistance Approved For La Broquerie

Approval has been given for provincial Disaster Funding Assistance (DFA) in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie.

Reeve Lewis Weiss says they applied for funding at 36 different sites about 35 were approved. The last site was not approved for funding because culverts were damaged during work to prevent flooding, not due to a flooding issue itself.

Weiss notes last year was also a bad spring for roads.

"It was kind of like, here we go again. I hoped it wouldn't be a repeat of the previous year where we had to do it all ourselves [because we didn't get funding]. But this year, fortunately, it was positive. There was asphalt damage and mostly gravel and surface washouts."

He says though last year appeared to be worse, this year's damage was more widespread which may have contributed to funding being accepted. Weiss notes this spring was also more troublesome because of the varying temperatures.

"I know, at the time, we got so many calls about culverts frozen and some, I think, we had to thaw out up to five times because of the weather patterns - cooling off, warming up, cooling off - it was quite an ordeal to deal with."

Weiss says in areas where they've had problems with culverts, work has bee done to aid in future extreme conditions. He adds he's hoping culverts will now be marked to prevent damage in the future.

