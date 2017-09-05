RCMP are trying to determine how a man from Winnipeg ended up dead along Highway 1 near Richer.



Saturday morning around 2:50 am, Steinbach RCMP responded to a report of a man lying in the eastbound lane of the Trans Canada Highway, approximately six kilometres east of Richer. The 47-year-old male from Winnipeg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it is unclear how he died.

"There are some questions surrounding the death of this individual that investigators are actively trying to answer," says Tara Seel of the Manitoba RCMP. "We are asking anyone who may have been in the area that morning and may have seen a male walking near or on the highway to contact the Steinbach RCMP."