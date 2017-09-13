Damage Estimated Around $15,000 After Fire In Kitchen

The Steinbach Fire Department was called to 23 Appleton Place in Steinbach at 8:15 this morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer explains the call initially came in as a fire inside the oven. "It ended up being on the stove so we had a bit of a cooking incident that turned into catching a little bit of the cupboards on fire as well as a little bit in the wall behind the oven. Guys were in the building pretty quickly, we didn't have to use any water so it was just a matter of investigating for extension and pulling things apart."

Reimer says when they arrived the house was heavily filled with smoke which resulted in being a significant amount of smoke damage inside the house. He adds especially since there are young kids in the family, they might be displaced from the home for a day or two due to the strong smell of smoke and burnt plastic. Reimer estimates the cost of damage is approximately $15,000.

There were no injuries.