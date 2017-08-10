Dairy Queen CEO Visits Steinbach For Miracle Treat Day

The CEO of International Dairy Queen was in Steinbach Thursday morning for Miracle Treat Day.

John Gainor was met in Steinbach by Dairy Queen Owner Jo Unger, Provencher MP Ted Falk, Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen, and a number of local business owners. He says it is great to get out and meet the people who operate Dairy Queen Restaurants.

"I try to get around to different areas in Canada and this year I thought it would really be good to come to Manitoba and Jo does a great job for Dairy Queen and I've never been to Steinbach so it gave me a great opportunity to come out here, see the community, and meet some of the fans that will come out and support us today."

Gainor says he often has a chance to meet Dairy Queen operators at meetings but to see them in action in their own communities is far more enjoyable. He notes their annual Miracle Treat Day is a very special day for Dairy Queen.

"When you think of Dairy Queen you think of families, you think of children, and really see smiles and stories. We have been affiliated with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for 33 years, we have raised 125 million dollars during that time and we know that we are helping to impact the lives of children, so that is what makes it really special."

John Gainor chats with local business owners and politiciansGainor says even though he is the CEO of a major brand, he often ends up learning a lot from local franchise owners and business people that he meets in places like Steinbach. He says on a larger scale, Dairy Queen is a very stable company because they are owned Berkshire Hathaway which is run by Warren Buffet. He notes Buffet is a big fan of Dairy Queen and is interested in the long term future of the company.

Steinbach Dairy Queen Manager and Owner Jo Unger says it was neat to get a visit from John Gainor especially because out of the 6,800 Dairy Queen restaurants he chose to visit Steinbach.