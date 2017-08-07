Cyclist Recovering After Being Struck At 100 km/hr

A 27-year-old female cyclist is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle traveling 100 km/hr on Highway 1.

RCMP say the collision occured just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday when a cyclist attempted to cross Highway 1 at Provincial Road 206 and was struck by an eastbound Honda CRV.

Eyewitness Liane Morran, who is also a nurse, and her daughter saw the collision unfold and stopped to check on the occupants while waiting for emergency personnel. According to Morran, the female cyclist from Toronto was semi-conscious the entire time and able to move all of her limbs, however it took about half-an-hour before she could speak or understand directions. She adds it didn't appear the cyclist had any major bleeding or fractures, but did sustain road rash.

RCMP add the female driver of the CRV was treated for minor injuries as a result of glass shattering.

Morran adds she saw the driver of the vehicle leave in a ground ambulance, whereas the cyclist was taken to the Health Sciences Centre via STARS Air Ambulance.