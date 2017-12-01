Crunch Time For Hamper Registration In St. Malo And St. Pierre

The deadline for Christmas Hamper registration in St. Pierre and St. Malo is fast approaching.

Leo Roch, the President of the Christmas Hamper Committee, says registrations have been rolling in over the last few weeks but the bulk of them will be submitted between now and the deadline on December 8th. He adds they have also started collecting donations of both money and goods.

"We have baskets in different locations in the different towns. People drop off and then about once a week we collect that and then on December the 18th which is our date to distribute the hampers we get together and we put all the food in the boxes at that time."

Roch says they cover the communities of St. Malo, St. Pierre, Otterburne, and Dufrost and they expect to get approximately 55 hamper requests this year. He adds though they are still looking for donations however they have no issue finding enough volunteers.

"We have a lot of people that are at the retirement stage and so when it comes to putting all the food in the hampers we have more than sufficient volunteers to do it. It is a happy day actually because people come in and they are in a giving mood, they are in a helping mood and we have lots of helpers to package the hampers and then we have lots of drivers to deliver to the different families."