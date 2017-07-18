Crops In The Southeast Filling Out

The Provincial Farm Production Adviser in Steinbach says he saw a lot of good things on his weekly crop tour Monday. Earl Bargen says warm weather crops like corn and soybeans are progressing nicely.

"Corn is looking good. The field I checked was in that V9 stage so it's almost as tall as my head and I've had reports of early tasseling. Soybeans, they've had a hit with the IDC (Iron Deficiency Chlorosis) this year and some fields definitely yellowed off more than other years. Most have grown out of that. There will be some patches that didn't make but a lot of the soybean fields have jumped back and they're starting to flower."

Bargen adds cereals and canola are to the point of filling heads and pods.

"Cereals are looking really good. They're probably at the end of flowering and kernel development has begun so they're in that milk to soft dough stage. For canola, for the most part, fields in Hanover that I drive by look like they're at the end of flowering and starting to turn that pale green. That's typical of when the pods start developing, you'll get that change in colour. The cool season crops, the wheat and other cereals and canola, definitely did well in our cooler June we had."

Bargen says moisture appears to be generally adequate for crops to fill out although timely rains will still be needed.