Crash On Mckenzie Thursday Morning Shears Off Hydro Pole

Steinbach emergency crews are asking motorists to avoid the area of Mckenzie Avenue and Third Street this morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse says, around 4:30 a.m., an eastbound pickup truck went out of control and struck a hydro pole.

Sheared off hydro pole."So what has happened here is a hydro pole has been sheared in half. Unfortunately it also contains a transformer and we're also dealing with high voltage here. Manitoba Hydro will be busy here trying to effect repairs."

Chausse says the driver and lone occupant of the pickup was not injured.

He expects it will take several hours until repairs can be completed.