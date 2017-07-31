Courtesy Car Malfunction Causes Early Morning Concern

Steinbach Fire was called to a car fire at 8:00 Monday morning.

Assistant chief Russ Reimer says when the driver attempted to start the vehicle there was a malfunction and something on top of the motor broke, causing smoke.

"Looks like [something broke] off the intake of the motor. I've never seen that before, not really sure what happened, but it's good that he called us to check it out."

Reimer adds the vehicle is a courtesy car while the driver's personel vehicle is being repaired. He says the courtesy car will now have to be towed back to the mechanic shop for repairs.