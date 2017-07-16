Cottagers And Campers Urged To Improve Recycling

Manitobans are getting better at recycling beverage containers. Ken Friesen of Steinbach is executive director of the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association. He says the recovery of beverage containers through recycling has grown from 42 per cent in 2010 to 70 per cent in 2016. But Friesen believes we can do even better and says one area they are focusing on is cottage owners. He explains the association is distributing free, Recycle Everywhere Bin Bags, to cottage owners throughout the province. Friesen says this serves a couple of purposes.

"One is to ensure that the numerous beverage containers that are consumed during the summer at cottages and campgrounds get recycled. At the same time, we have people who are used to recycling at home and in public spaces, increasingly, who want to have that option when they're at the cottage as well."

Friesen adds the association is also making it easy for campers to recycle beverage containers.

"All provincial campgrounds and many of the private campgrounds have these specially marked, clear recycling bags which campers can take to their site and throw their empty beverage containers into them and then leave them at the recycling depot at the campground."

Friesen and Manitoba Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox were in Falcon Lake Saturday afternoon to distribute the bin bags and promote recycling.