Costly Repairs For Kleefeld Lagoon

The Reeve of Hanover says an engineering error a decade ago is now costing them tens of thousands of dollars.

Reeve Stan Toews explains it was about ten years ago when the Kleefeld lagoon was expanded. The province has now informed Hanover that the primary and secondary cells of the lagoon have significant erosion along the interior dikes and must be repaired.

Toews says when the expansion was completed, the engineer on the project did not include riprap. The lack of riprap has led to the erosion. Further to that, Toews explains the project received government funding back in the day. Had they included riprap from the beginning, about two-thirds of that cost would likely have been covered by the government funding. But now ten years later, Hanover will be left covering the entire cost.

The plan is to make repairs to the south side this year. It will cost about $40,000, which will be taken from Hanover's reserve fund for the utility. Toews says the south side is the worst side. He acknowledges that the other three sides will probably need to be fixed in the future.