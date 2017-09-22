Construction On Southeast Helping Hands Expansion Underway

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Construction has started on the expansion of Southeast Helping Hands in Steinbach.

Chair Hank Klassen says they moved into their facility in 2009 with 65 families and have outgrown their current space with over 1,800 registered families from across southeastern Manitoba.

"I think it's a good thing because we're assisting the outreach further than just Steinbach and area. Our client base is growing far too fast. We're in an affluent society and everybody wants to move here but with that growth comes poverty."

He adds this expansion has been two years in the works and is excited to see it coming to fruition. Klassen says they have used funds from their savings as well as borrowed from the bank to pay for the expansion.

Klassen says it may be a bit optimistic to have the new space completed in time for Christmas, but that is his hope. He adds the new space will allow for additional storage and organization which means they're able to handle larger donations. 

Read More:
SE Helping Hands Plans 80x40 Addition
Steinbach Food Bank To Be Expanded

