Completion Of The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre Getting Close

The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre near Ile des Chenes is hopeful to receive the remaining dollars needed to finish their new facility.

Vice-president Judy Robertson says they started building the new facility two years ago as money from donations allowed.

"We are, I would say, three-quarters of the way through, we need about $800,000 and we should be done," notes Robertson. "That's not counting the $125,000 we got from Ste. Anne Co-op. It's just an amazing donation and it will really help us along the way towards completion."

Robertson says their current location, a decommissioned dairy barn, is very crowded, noting they have a 30% higher case load this year than at the same time last year.

"[The new facility] will be a lot cleaner, a lot bigger, a lot fresher. I mean, the air flow, we have it all going away from the inside of the building, so the air you breath will be great. We'll have a larger space to do our washing, we'll have walk-in freezers for all our food, and the rooms, we'll have dedicated rooms. Then we'll have bigger, more comfortable outside enclosures."

She adds the challenges of a rehabilitation centre are always seasonal, noting right now is baby season. Robertson says they currently have over 40 types of tree squirrels, ten baby woodchucks, six baby great horned owls, two long-eared owls, as well as ducks and geese.

Robertson notes they are still over $600,000 short of completing the facility adding they are hopeful to have the remaining money come in soon and then move into their new location by the end of the year.